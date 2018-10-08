Video provided by Alan Garren shows a person riding a horse strolling past a sideshow at the Hayward-Union City border. Video was recorded on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018

A horse walks into an East Bay sideshow...

No, this isn't a joke. It really happened and was captured on video late Sunday.

The sideshow reportedly occurred in the area of Mission Boulevard and Whipple Road, near the Hayward-Union City border.

The video provided by Hayward resident Alan Garren shows several vehicles spinning donuts at the intersection when a person riding a horse strolls by.

Union City police responded to the sideshow and was assisted by officers from the Hayward and Fremont police departments, authorities said

No other information was immediately available.