By Cheryl Hurd

Published at 11:58 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    Walnut Creek Officer Returns to Duty After Life-Threatening Accident

    Officer Tom Brown didn’t know if he’d ever get back to the job he loves after a hit-and-run suspect trying to escape turned his car toward him causing a head-on collision that left him bedridden for months.

    “When he hit, the force was so great my car spun out and slammed into a parked truck,” said Brown.

    The suspect continued to try and escape but Sheyna, a retired police dog, was able to stop him. While Sheyna attempted to stop him, the suspect stabbed the police dog in the face and neck but was able to survive.

    Officer Brown has several surgeries, including one that required 52 staples in his leg.

    “Learning to walk again, teaching my body how to walk again was certainly a challenge,” said Brown.

    Officer Brown is happy to be back at work full-time with a renewed spirit about work and life.

