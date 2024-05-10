Protesters demonstrate at UC Berkeley School of Law's commencement ceremony

The UC Berkeley School of Law had a disruptive graduation Friday, with some protesters opposing the Israel-Gaza War while another group demonstrated against what it termed antisemitism.

The latter group drove a truck with a mobile billboard around campus, which read, “Berkeley Law’s Leading Antisemites” followed by a series of names.

The billboard also contained a link to a website tied to the non-profit advocacy organization Accuracy in Media, which accused nine Berkeley Law student organizations of signing a proclamation “banning any speakers that support the state of Israel.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Several student groups did, in 2022, vote to update their bylaws pledging not to invite speakers who supported “Zionism” or the state of Israel. In response to that, a nonprofit group put up billboards which equated anti-Zionism with antisemitism in early 2023.

The website — and Friday’s billboard — named eight people who it termed as “leaders of antisemitism at Berkeley Law.” The reason why those eight were named was not given.

The website did provide a form to email several Berkeley student groups and individuals with the suggested subject line: "You are unemployable." None of the individuals included on the email form overlap with the eight people named on Friday's billboard.

Other protesters — opposing the Israel-Gaza war — were also at the commencement as guests, chanting and holding posters with messages like “Hands Off Rafah” and “Divest.”

The UC Berkeley School of Law later out out a statement which read, in part:

"The law school community navigated through disruptions while honoring graduates. Berkeley Law strives to celebrate the achievements of our graduates in a respectful and safe environment. While today’s commencement experienced disruptions, the noise did not impact the proceedings, prevent us from honoring the hard work and accomplishments of our students, or necessitate the premature conclusion of our ceremony."

The statement also included specifics on the commencement’s security measures.