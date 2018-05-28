A view of pregame ceremonies prior to Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting a watch party at Oracle Arena for Monday evening's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Fans are invited to attend the watch party, with doors opening at 5 p.m., as the Warriors battle the Rockets in an elimination game for a trip to the NBA Finals to play against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tickets are available for $20 at warriors.com. Parking at the arena will be $10. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.

Part of the proceeds from the watch party ticket sales will be going to Warriors Community Foundation and the AEG Oakland Community Foundation.

If the Warriors win, it will be their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals and fourth straight matchup in the championship round against James and the Cavaliers, who defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night 87-79. It is James' eighth straight appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors have won two out of the last three NBA championships, losing in seven games to Cleveland in 2016 and defeating them in six games in 2015 and five games in 2017.

If the Rockets win, it will be their first NBA finals appearance since winning back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.