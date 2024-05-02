Livermore

Livermore police search for suspect in double homicide

By Brendan Weber

Livermore Police Department

Livermore police are asking for the public's help in locating a 30-year-old Oakland man who they believe is responsible for killing two people last weekend.

Yonston Vazquez is believed to have shot and killed a 26-year-old Oakland woman and a 21-year-old Hayward man at the La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the hotel at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

The officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a room, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives took over the case and identified Vazquez as the suspect. Police said he knew one of the victims.

Vazquez remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information about Vazquez or his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.

This marks Livermore's first and second homicides of the year, police said.

Livermore
