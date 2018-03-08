Kevin Durant scores during the Warriors' win over the Spurs on Thursday night. (March 8, 2018)

OAKLAND -- The Warriors lost Stephen Curry in the opening minutes Thursday night and spent the rest of the evening trying to recover.

They finally did in the final minutes and headed to the Oakland Airport in the glow of a gritty 110-107 victory over San Antonio at Oracle Arena that ran their win streak to seven.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 37 points, Klay Thompson and JaVale McGee each totaled 13, Nick Young had 12 and Draymond Green 11 -- along with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.

The Warriors (51-14) rode a stirring comeback by limiting Spurs to four points over the final four minutes.

Video Lethal Shellfish Warning Issued For Three County Coasts

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Durant was tremendous at both ends, but nobody answered the call with more gusto and than Green and McGee.

Green’s line: 11 points (4-of-11 shooting from the field, including 1-of-7 from deep, 2-of-2 from the line), team-high 12 rebounds, team-high 10 assists, two steals and two blocks. He played 36 minutes and finished plus-17.

McGee’s line: 13 points (5-of-8 from the field, 3-of-3 from the line), seven rebounds and four blocks. He played 17 minutes and finished plus-4.

Video NBC Bay Area and SVCF to Host Debate for California Governor

TURNING POINT: The Warriors led by seven after one quarter, the Spurs by four at the half and by nine after three quarters, only to have the Warriors close within three, 93-90, with 8:03 remaining.

This one was in doubt until the final four minutes. Down 103-96 after a LaMarcus Aldridge fadeaway with 4:06 remaining, the Warriors went on a 14-4 run, taking the lead on a runner by Green with 1:33 to play to and closing it out with free throws by Thompson and Durant.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: Curry (R ankle tweak) left the game with 9:37 left in the first quarter and did not return. He will travel with the team to Portland, but won't play, Steve Kerr announced after Thursday's game. F/C David West (R arm cyst) was listed as doubtful and downgraded to out prior to tipoff. F Andre Igoudala (L wrist sprain), F/C Jordan Bell (R ankle sprain) and G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) are listed as out.

Spurs: C Pau Gasol (R AC sprain) and F Kawhi Leonard (injury management) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Friday night in Portland, where they face the Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6 o’clock, with tipoff scheduled for 7:05.