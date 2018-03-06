OAKLAND -- Stephen Curry saved the Warriors from the worst of their worst selves Tuesday night, scoring a game-high 34 points in a 114-101 victory over the Nets.

Though the other four starters reached double figures, it took the better part of the game for them to find rhythm. Kevin Durant finished with 19 points, Klay Thompson 18, Draymond Green 16 and JaVale McGee 12.

The Warriors (50-14) reached the 50-win mark for the fifth consecutive season, an ongoing franchise record.

They led by 21 in the first quarter, gave it all back in the second and were forced to scramble during a comeback second half. They committed 15 turnovers in the first three quarters, providing Brooklyn with 20 points.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: While most of the Warriors spent the evening wobbling and stumbling, Curry stayed upright and productive.

Curry’s line: 34 points (12-of-20 shooting from the field, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, 4-of-5 from the line), team-high-tying six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. He played 34 minutes and finished plus-11.

TURNING POINT: After the Nets pulled into a 78-77 lead on a pair of free throws by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 1:34 left in the third quarter, the Warriors responded with with an 18-3 run spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth, taking a 95-81 lead on a Thompson jumper with 9:16 to play.

Brooklyn got as close as 10 inside the final minute.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F/C Jordan Bell (low back strain) was listed as probable and upgraded to available but left the game in the third quarter and did not return after sustaining a sprain to his right ankle. F/C David West (R arm cyst) was declared out one hour before tipoff). G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) was listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Nets: G Jeremy Lin (R patellar tendon rupture) was listed as out. G Isaiah Whitehead) is on assignment with the G-League Long Island Nets.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Thursday night, when they face the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena. Pregame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with postgame coverage immediately after the final horn.