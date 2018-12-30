Wind Advisory Issued for Higher Elevations Across Bay Area

After a chilly morning, expect filtered sunshine with dry weather and cool temperatures. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Bay Area locations sitting above 1,000 feet beginning late Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday morning.

Northerly winds are expected to blow anywhere from 20 to 35 mph, according to the weather service. Gusts could peak between 60 and 70 mph in some spots.

The weather service warned that the blustery conditions could topple trees and power lines as well as cause tree limbs to come crashing down.

High winds could also make for challenging driving conditions for those behind the wheel of taller vehicles or those pulling trailers.