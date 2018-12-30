Wind Advisory Issued for Higher Elevations Across Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Wind Advisory Issued for Higher Elevations Across Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Vianey's Forecast: Cool and Windy

    After a chilly morning, expect filtered sunshine with dry weather and cool temperatures. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

    (Published 58 minutes ago)

    The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Bay Area locations sitting above 1,000 feet beginning late Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday morning.

    Northerly winds are expected to blow anywhere from 20 to 35 mph, according to the weather service. Gusts could peak between 60 and 70 mph in some spots.

    The weather service warned that the blustery conditions could topple trees and power lines as well as cause tree limbs to come crashing down.

    High winds could also make for challenging driving conditions for those behind the wheel of taller vehicles or those pulling trailers.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices