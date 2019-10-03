Woman Grazed in Shooting Near Antioch School - NBC Bay Area
Woman Grazed in Shooting Near Antioch School

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    A woman suffered a graze wound to her leg when someone opened fire during an argument between a large group of people in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

    At about 1:55 p.m., a group of juveniles and adults were arguing in the 4800 block of Knollcrest Drive when someone took out a gun and fired several rounds at the group and at least two times into a vehicle, according to police.

    The 49-year-old woman driving the car suffered the graze wound. No one was else was injured, police said.

    No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Evans at (925) 779-6937 or the police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

