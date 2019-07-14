Woman Offers $10K Reward For Dog Apparently Stolen in SF

A San Francisco woman spent the weekend searching for her dog after a stranger appeared to take it. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Surveillance video shows a man lurking near Lily, a golden retriever, in front of a building in Japantown. The man calmly unclips the dog and leads her away.

Owner Jennifer Seta says she is heartbroken. She’s offering a $10,000 reward for Lily’s safe return.

"I have strangers texting me, telling me that they're looking for her, people asking if they can print flyers, people coming up to me and asking, 'Hey, have you seen a lost Golden?' And I'm like, 'That's my golden.' Pretty amazing response from the community," Seta said.

Lily and the man were last seen getting off a Muni bus at San Bruno and Harkness avenues Saturday.

The dog was stolen from outside Nijiya Market in Japantown.