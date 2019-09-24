Two women work together to steal an elderly woman's wallet while she shops at a Safeway in Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek Police announced they have identified and arrested two women accused of stealing an elderly woman's wallet.

Markkisha Anthnisha Mangum and Martavia Latrice Blount from Stockton were caught on video stealing on September 9 at a Safeway supermarket in Walnut Creek.

The two women were arrested Monday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail with financial elder abuse, misdemeanor, credit card fraud, possession of stolen property and identity theft charges.

Magnum's bail was set at $82,500 and Blount's bail was set at $22,500.

The Walnut Creek Police Department thanked the Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County Probation Department for their assistance in locating and arresting the two women.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or either suspect in the case, please contact Walnut Creek Police Detective Sergeant Slater at 925-256-3851.