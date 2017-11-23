Uma Thurman attends Jury Un Certain Regard Photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Uma Thurman is finally speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.

The "Kill Bill" actress took to Instagram Thursday to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving Day, except, Weinstein.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet,)” wrote Thurman on Instagram.

Although she didn’t make any specific accusations against Weinstein, she did explain that “it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact. “

H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST



The Instagram post also became a way for her to reveal her own #MeToo experience.

“I said I was angry recently, and I have few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face,” wrote Thurman.

The #MeToo post comes a month after she chose to remain silent on the topic of sexual harassment in Hollywood during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of the “Parisian Woman.”

“I don’t have a tidy sound bite for you,” said Thurman to Access Hollywood. “Because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Thurman previously worked alongside Weinstein on several films like the “Kill Bill” series and “Pulp Fiction.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault in Los Angeles, New York and London and is currently being investigated for misconduct. Weinstein has denied all allegations.