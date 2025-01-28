Alameda County leaders to select new district attorney

Alameda County leaders on Tuesday will select a new district attorney to replace Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters in November.

The county Board of Supervisors will select from a pool of seven candidates and appoint that person as the next district attorney.

The seven finalists for the permanent position are:

Elgin Lowe, Alameda County senior deputy district attorney;

Jimmie Wilson, Alameda County deputy district attorney;

Venus Johnson, chief deputy attorney general with the California Justice Department;

Judge Ursula Jones Dickson, Alameda County Superior Court;

Annie Esposito, Contra Costa County assistant district attorney;

Latricia Louis, deputy counsel for Alameda County;

Yibin Shen, city attorney for Alameda

During a rally before last week’s interviews… several crime victims and SAFE, the group responsible for recalling former DA Pamela Price endorsed Jones Dickson and Esposito.

Carl Chan, co-founder of SAFE said, "We want to make sure that we are not replacing another problem that we will be dealing with again. We also want to make sure this is a fair process."

The group is asking state Attorney General Rob Bonta to reveal whether or not he has tried to influence the process and pressure the county to pick his preferred candidate, Venus Johnson.

Whoever the board picks will take office next month and serve through 2026.