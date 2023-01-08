Alameda County

Alameda County Officials Warn Residents of Niles Canyon, Palomares and Kilkare Roads to Evacuate

By Bay City News

Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes Sunday in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter.

The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of your community will be severely impacted and you may not be able to leave your residence for several days once the heavy rainfall begins.

Officials also said in a statement that emergency vehicles may not be able to get to you or rescue you. During these storms, you may also lose power which may take several days to restore.

"Again, you are strongly encouraged to leave your residence in advance of these storms," the statement said.

High winds and heavy rain is anticipated throughout Alameda County this week increasing the risk of downed trees, and potential floods will be high. The county recommends people get sandbags, having multiple phone chargers, review family emergency kits, preparing flashlights/batteries, prescriptions and important documents, and avoid driving if possible this week.

People who need information on evacuation centers should contact 211. Alameda County has an information and resources page at acgov.org.

