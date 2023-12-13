Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson decides against seeking reelection

Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson will not run again for his seat in 2024.

Carson announced his decision at the end of the day on Friday, the day of the filing deadline for candidates who might have challenged him, triggering an automatic extension of five days.

"After much reflection, I've decided not to seek reelection in 2024 as your County Supervisor," Carson said in a statement that day on social media. "It's been an incredible 30+ years serving you, and I'm grateful for your trust. Time for a new chapter with fresh ideas. Thank you for your unwavering support and passion for our community! Excited for Alameda County's future," Carson said.

Carson represents District 5, which includes Albany, Berkeley, and portions of north and west Oakland.

In a longer public statement on his office's website, Carson said that he had begun the process to run again but decided against it after more consideration, prayer, and consultation with his family.

"This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for a new chapter for both myself and the district. While I am physically ready for another term, I believe it is time for new energy that reflects the evolving needs of District 5," the statement said.

Carson, a Berkeley native who was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1992, pointed out that nobody else had filed to run for the seat by the end of the day Friday, so he would have run unopposed.

But three candidates completed the filing process this week, after the deadline was automatically extended by five days in line with state law that is activated when an incumbent doesn't file for reelection.

They include Omar Farmer, who is a member of the county's Veterans Affairs Commission, Lorrel Plimier, an attorney and data scientist, and Gerald Pechenuk, who was a volunteer election observer in 2022 and is currently suing Carson and the county.

Another three potential candidates have begun the process, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. The filing deadline closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.