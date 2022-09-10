Alexis Gabe's Family Increases Reward to Find Her Body

A renewed plea and an increased reward as the search continues for the body of Alexis Gabe.
Alexis Gabe’s family has increased the reward from $50,000 to $100,000.
In January, the 24-year-old disappeared from Oakley. Police believe her ex-boyfriend killed her.
The family hopes the increase will encourage people to come forward.
In a Facebook post, Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, encouraged search groups to join the quest. They want to find Alexis Gabe’s remains and give her a proper memorial service.
Gabe's ex-boyfriend was shot and killed in May by police in Washington state, as they were trying to arrest him for her murder.