Alexis Gabe's Ex-Boyfriend Shot and Killed by Officers in Seattle: Police

The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe was killed Wednesday by law enforcement in Seattle, according to Oakley police.

Marshall Curtis Jones, 27, of Antioch, was shot and killed by multiple officers at a home in the Seattle suburb of Kent, Washington, after he charged the officers with a knife, according to Seattle police.

Jones, who had been charged with Gabe's murder, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jones was the last person Gabe saw before her disappearance, police said.

Seattle police said officers from a task force served a warrant at the home in Kent, where they believed a "fugitive wanted for murder" was living. When they knocked on the door and identified themselves, Jones charged officers with a knife, and a police detective, a sheriff's deputy and a U.S. Marshal shot him, police said.

The officers were members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.