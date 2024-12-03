Alum Rock school trustees vote for several schools to close and consolidate

Several schools in a struggling San Jose school district are set to close in the near future.

The Alum Rock Union School District's board of trustees voted on Monday night to close at least six schools and merge several others over the next two years.

The district has seen enrollment significantly drop over the last few years and many families have moved away due to the high cost of living.

The following schools are closing next year:

Sylvia Cassell Elementary School

Donald J. Meyer Elementary School

Horace Cureton Elementary School

A.J. Dorsa Elementary School

Joseph George Middle School

Renaissance Academy at Fischer will also be closing. The school will merge with the Renaissance Academy at Mathson. While LUCHA Elementary School will be merged with San Antonio Elementary School and Painter Elementary School will merge with Sheppard Middle School.

At least one more school closure is also planned for the following school year. These are schools that serve a lot of low income families.

There’s also been a lot of confusion among parents, there was a lot of back and forth between the trustees on Monday night, the board ultimately saying they had to no choice but to make this tough decision. There is a $20 million dollar budget shortfall. But parents said they were feeling like they were not heard.

“It’s heartbreaking because the district did not take the parent concern into consideration," said Ana Padilla Lopez, Alum Rock Union School District parent. "Superintendent Cerda went to our school, our parents spoke to him and he did not put anything on his report back to the board members. I personally emailed every one of the board members, I got two responses back."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The superintendent said they are working on a plan to help students adjust to the changes. That includes mental health resources for students moving schools, as well as transportation options for families who may have to go further.