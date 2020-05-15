Amended Sonoma County Order Allows More Businesses to Reopen

Sonoma County's health officer amended the county's shelter-in-place order effective Friday to allow additional businesses to operate such as car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums and other outdoor exhibition spaces during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Retail sales are being allowed by curbside pickup, delivery or shipping, but all storefront and indoor retail store access remains closed, as are dining at restaurants, cafes or bars or going to indoor businesses like hair salons, barbershops and massage parlors.

The amended order by health officer Dr. Sundari Mase is intended to match new statewide regulations after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen after developing and implementing protocols for social distancing and worker/customer safety.

Sonoma County residents can find out more information about the public health order here.