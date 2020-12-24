Amtrak Train Collides With Vehicle in Newark; No Injuries Reported

An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle at the end of Stevenson Boulevard in Newark on Thursday, but no injuries were reported, the Fremont Fire Department said.

Fremont firefighters arrived first on the scene at 12:46 p.m. Later, the department posted a video of the incident on Twitter that shows smoke billowing from the fiery crash.

Fremont firefighters reported the vehicle was unoccupied when they arrived.

The incident ended up being in the Alameda County Fire Department jurisdiction. A Fremont Fire Department first alarm assignment managed the fire and medical components of the incident. Newark Police Department, Falck Alameda County, Alameda County Fire Battalion 7 and Engine 27 also responded.