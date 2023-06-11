Antioch

1 dead, 6 hurt after shooting at birthday party in Antioch

A birthday party was reportedly being held at the time of the shooting.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a birthday party in Antioch early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Felicia Court and Sunset Lane. 

According to Antioch police, witnesses called to report several people had been shot. When officers arrived at the home, they found multiple victims outside and a large crowd.

A birthday party for a 19-year-old was reportedly being held at the time of the shooting.

"During the party, multiple shots were fired after some uninvited guests arrived," Antioch police said in a statement. "This created a panic where attendees, to include gunshot victims, fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood. Many victims drove themselves to local area hospitals."

A total of seven people were shot. An 18-year-old girl died at the hospital, while the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Antioch police said their detectives are interviewing numerous witnesses and residents in the area and are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6889.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
