Antioch

Antioch police investigate after body found in creek

By Bay City News

Authorities in Antioch are investigating after a body was found Sunday morning, according to police. 

At about 11:15 a.m., officers in Antioch responded to the 5700 block of Slatten Ranch Road on a report of a possible body in the water. Upon arrival, police found a deceased 38-year-old man floating in the creek.

Antioch Mar 19

Foul play ruled out after man's badly burned body discovered in Antioch

Antioch Mar 18

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Antioch, police say

The man's cause of death is unknown at this time, but detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case, along with the violent crimes unit. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Police are not releasing the man's identity until they notify their next of kin.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us