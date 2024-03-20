App works with grocery stores to offer discounts for food

An app aimed at helping consumer find the best deals at grocery stores is gaining traction during inflation.

The Flashfood app works with grocery stories to monitor when food approaches its buy date. In translation, the app knows when stores are about to throw things out and will coordinate a sale -- a discount sale -- before the store gets ride of the food.

Flashfood also just notched a deal with Lucky Stores, putting the app in more than 2,000 supermarkets.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman walks you through the app in the video report above.