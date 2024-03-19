Bay Area Housing

Bay Area housing prices still high despite more inventory hitting the market

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After years of low inventory, more houses are suddenly being put on the market in the Bay Area.

But there's a twist. The hope was more inventory would mean lower prices, but so far that is not happening.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman in the video report above shows how pent-up demand among home buyers is keeping prices hovering around record highs.

