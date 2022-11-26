San Francisco

3 Injured in Apparent Stabbing Inside San Francisco Home: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police are investigating an apparent stabbing Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing in area of Juanita and Evelyn ways.

According to San Francisco police, their officers found three adults suffering from possible stab wounds, and were apparently stabbed inside a home.

Officers then rendered aid and summoned medics. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said they are still on scene conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

