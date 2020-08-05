Armed Suspect Fires Shots at Main Jail in San Jose: Sheriff

Santa Clara County deputies and numerous other law enforcement responded to the Main Jail in San Jose for an armed suspect who fired shots early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The jail at 150 W. Hedding St. was placed on lockdown, and the male suspect was isolated to a squad car in the basement parking lot of the building, sheriff's officials said.

Tactical teams also were at the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported.

About 20 law enforcement vehicles were reported at the scene, and sheriff's officials urged the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.