A 69-year-old Asian woman was thrown to the ground and robbed in Daly City Thursday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened around 3:40 p.m. near Serravista and Norwood avenues, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect run up to the woman from behind, throw her to the ground and take her bag before running away.

Strong arm robbery in Daly City. Neighbor JT posted the video on Nextdoor and said it happened around 4 pm Thursday on Gellert.

Daly City PD not saying much. Only confirming the victim is a 69 year old Asian woman. #activeinvestigation @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/GksRz18M9r — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) March 20, 2021

I interviewed Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo shortly after a video circulated tonight showing an attack on the Asian community there. Here the Mayor speaks about what it means to be an Asian woman leading a city during the recent attacks. More coverage on @nbcbayarea #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/615PrTojeK — Eric Rich (@ScoopRich) March 20, 2021

Further information was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.