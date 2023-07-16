Emeryville

1 shot during attempted robbery near Emeryville bank

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emeryville police are asking for the public’s help in finding four would-be armed robbers.

Police said that four men approached two people in the parking lot of the Bank of America on San Pablo Avenue.

The men were armed and demanded money.

Alameda County 6 hours ago

Alameda County DA Pamela Price reflects on time in office, responds to recall effort

Albany 7 hours ago

Golden Gate Fields racetrack to close this fall

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At some point during the robbery, one of the men shot a victim in the leg.

Then, the group fled the scene in a red Hyundai sedan.

Investigators are urging anyone who saw something or knows something to come forward.

This article tagged under:

Emeryville
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us