1 shot during attempted robbery near Emeryville bank

Emeryville police are asking for the public’s help in finding four would-be armed robbers.

Police said that four men approached two people in the parking lot of the Bank of America on San Pablo Avenue.

The men were armed and demanded money.

At some point during the robbery, one of the men shot a victim in the leg.

Then, the group fled the scene in a red Hyundai sedan.

Investigators are urging anyone who saw something or knows something to come forward.