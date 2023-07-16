Alameda County DA Pamela Price reflects on time in office, responds to recall effort

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela has been on the job for six months now.

NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang sat down with Price on Sunday.

Price says she gives herself and her team an “A” for their efforts so far. She said it wasn’t easy walking into an office that she considers understaffed. Price added that in her first six months, her team has hired 80 people and brought back the Family Justice Center.

But a portion of community is giving Price a much lower grade, accusing price of being soft on crime by declining to file charges in some cases and reducing charges in others. One group has launched a recall effort against her.

Price spoke on camera about the recall effort for the first time Sunday, calling those behind it “election deniers.”

Watch Gia Vang's interview with Pamela Price in the video above.