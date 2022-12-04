Is It Real? Banksy Mural Authenticity Being Questioned in Windsor

One of the world's most notorious street artists may have stopped in a small North Bay town.

An iconic image of a little girl holding a red balloon showed up on the side of a masonic lodge in Windsor in Sonoma County.

The mural even bears the artist "Banksy’s" signature.

On the one hand, it may be unlikely that Banksy would put art in Windsor. But then again, this is also exactly the kind of unexpected move the mysterious artist is known for.

The mural had a lot of people talking in the Windsor community.

“I was so excited and wanted to show my daughter this and wanted a picture with it. I was trying to explain to her how important and special it is, if it’s actually unique,” said Windsor resident Chelsea Branscum.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the artist for his response about the authenticity Sunday. But did not hear back.

Recently, a Banksy mural in Ukraine was almost stolen.

Last month, Banksy spray painted a woman in a gas mask, along with several other images on buildings damaged by Russian attacks.

Police are now guarding the artwork after a group tried to remove the wall. Several people were arrested.