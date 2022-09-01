BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary With 50% Off Fares All September

BART is celebrating its 50th anniversary by offering fares at half price for the entire month of September.

Riders must use Clipper in order to get the discount, the transit agency said.

For those who don't already have Clipper, you can get a free Clipper card when you add a new one in Apple Wallet or Google Pay, BART said. You can also get a free Clipper card if you order it online. Clipper cards are available at BART stations, but there is a one-time $3 fee.

The 50% off promotion can be added on top of other Clipper discounts, such as those available to youth, seniors, riders with disabilities and low-income adult riders, BART said.

Visit BART's website to learn more about the 50% off discount.