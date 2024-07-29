BART

BART's Red Line resumes service, Oakland stations reopen following outage

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several Oakland BART stations were reopened following a systemwide weekend outage, and the Red Line resumed service Monday morning, the agency said.

BART posted on social media Sunday morning that all Oakland stations were open after an earlier loss of power. They said service resumed between Fruitvale, Lake Merritt, MacArthur, Coliseum, and West Oakland stations.

All lines were running early Monday morning except the Red Line, which resumed service later Monday morning just before 6 a.m., the agency said.

BART service was stopped at several Oakland stations due to power loss, the agency said.

BART stopped service to three East Bay stations Saturday after a power problem closed four others.

A power problem that originated about 5:20 p.m. between 19th Street/Oakland and Fruitvale closed those stations along with 12th Street/Oakland City Center and Lake Merritt.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, BART announced that it had additionally stopped service between MacArthur, Coliseum and West Oakland stations due to the power loss. There was also also no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City, and no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae, BART said.

Oakland firefighters extinguished a blaze in a BART electrical room after large portions of the transit service lost power Saturday night. About 300 passengers were evacuated, the fire department said.

"A fire was located and extinguished in an electrical room," Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

The fire department guided about 300 people off trains and platforms, he said. There were no reports of injuries.

