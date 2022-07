BART service has been shut down between Bay Fair and South Hayward Stations, the agency said at 4:12 p.m. on Monday.

The southbound lines are turning back at Bay Fair and the northbound lines are turning back at South Hayward.

BART is experiencing a major delay Monday afternoon on the Berryessa line due to a person on the track, BART officials said.

BART said just before 4 p.m. that the delay was in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.