Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Wednesday

An air quality advisory will remain in place for Wednesday because of wildfire smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced.

The advisory comes in response to the Sites Fires, which ignited in Colusa County on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, it had consumed 10,000 acres of land, according to Cal Fire.

The air district said that smoke will impact portions of Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties through the end of the day Wednesday.

According to the district, residents may see hazy skies and smell smoke over the coming days.

"Conditions can change rapidly and the amount and location of smoke at ground level is hard to predict," the district said in a press release.