A Spare the Air alert is in effect across the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday as smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon moves south into the region.

Air quality levels reached the "unhealthy" category for parts of the East Bay and South Bay, according to a map from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The National Weather Service is predicting the smoke will stick around in the Bay Area until Thursday, with winds expected to shift into Friday.

Updated near surface smoke forecast shows smoke from fires in Northwest California sticking around through Thursday. Wind directions are expected to shift late Thursday/Friday and bring relief from the smoke #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eJywe8RYIb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 20, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While there are no wildfires burning in the Bay Area as of Wednesday, smoke from fires in Del Norte and Humboldt counties and Oregon are bringing hazy skies to the Bay Area.

SRF Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex fires

This collection of fires started on the evening of Aug. 17 in the Six Rivers National Forest after the area received 150 lightning strikes, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 28,829 acres and was 7% contained.

Fire officials estimate full containment by Oct. 15.

There are several other fires burning in Northern California, including the Smith River Complex Fire, the Deep Fire and the Happy Camp Complex Fire, all of which are nearing full containment.

Anvil Fire

This wildfire is burning in western Oregon, about seven miles east of Port Orford in Curry County. The fire began on Aug. 25 and spans 14,569 acres. The fire is not contained as of Wednesday, according to fire officials.

So, when can Bay Area residents expect relief from the smoke?

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda said the smoke will likely linger through at least Thursday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District suggests staying indoors while wildfires are affecting air quality.

During a Spare the Air alert, it is illegal to burn wood, fire logs or other solid fuel.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of the North Bay beginning Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday.

“Limited overnight humidity recovery Wednesday night combined with gusty north winds will contribute to elevated fire weather conditions,” the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter.