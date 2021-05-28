Bay Area Airports Expect Uptick in Travel for Memorial Day Weekend

The three-day holiday weekend is here, and many Californians have travel plans with Memorial Day being the first holiday since the vaccine rollout.

AAA estimates more than 60% of Americans plan to travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Bay Area airports are anticipating an uptick in travel as many vaccinated people look to get away for the unofficial start to summer.

At San Francisco International Airport on Friday, officials say the number of travelers still is about 50% below pre-pandemic levels but expected to rise this weekend, saying they could see as may as 38,000 on a peak day.

Oakland International Airport officials say they're expecting more than 30,000 passengers to pass through and more than 130,000 for the long weekend. For those with destinations that require proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Oakland airport officials say free testing is available on site.

At Mineta San Jose International Airport, it's much of the same, with an increase in a number of travelers for the holiday weekend. SJC expects more than 58,000 passengers through the airport compared to just 8,700 a year ago.

Some airports, such as Oakland, are continuing to reopen some of their closed shops and restaurants. Travelers should check with their airport to see what is open.