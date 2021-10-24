Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Atmospheric river storm hits Bay Area, triggers flash flood watch and wind advisory.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
49ers on SNF
Santa Cruz County Evacuations
Explainer: Atmospheric River
Santa Mateo County Evacuations
49ers Superfan
Bay Area Storm
Expand
Local
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Coronavirus Pandemic
Climate in Crisis
State
U.S. & World
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
The Investigative Unit
No Man's Land
The Moms of Magnolia Street
NBC Bay Area Responds