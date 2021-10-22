Bay Area Braces for Weekend Atmospheric River

After several rounds of rainfall this week, the Bay Area now braces for an atmospheric river expected to enter the region early Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts ahead of the weekend storm, with the biggest rainfall amounts expected on Sunday into Monday. The atmospheric river could bring up to 9 inches of rain to some elevated parts of the region, weather officials said.

The major weather system this weekend will also bring major waves along the coast, with swells as high as 20 to 30 feet coming starting Sunday and peaking Monday into Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Wind Advisory for Entire Bay Area on Sunday

Sunday's wind advisory will start early morning in the North Bay and work its way to the other portions of the Bay Area. Here's a breakdown from the National Weather Service, which reports occasional gusts will reach 35 to 45 mph with the potential to hit up to 60 mph at some of the windiest areas:

2 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the North Bay

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. in San Francisco, East Bay, and South Bay

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Monterey and San Benito counties

⚠A Wind Advisory 🌬 has been issued for the entire Bay Area on Sunday. Strongest winds will develop over the coast and North Bay before impacting other locations. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vW2NKtGcnh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

Flash Flood Watch for Parts of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Bay Area on Sunday. The flash flood watch is primarily for fire burn zones, small creeks and streams.

Street drains that have not been cleaned up or are clogged up can also trigger street flooding in some areas, weather experts said.

Here's a look at the timing of Sunday's flash flood watch:

5 a.m. to 11 p.m. North Bay

1 to 11 p.m. Santa Cruz Mountains

5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monterey County

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the Bay Area Sunday and Sunday night with special emphasis on the 2020 Burn Areas. Minor flooding will also be possible in urban areas and poor drainage locations. #cawx #AtmoshpericRiver pic.twitter.com/mRypYKbzM9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

