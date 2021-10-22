Atmospheric River

Bay Area Braces for Weekend Atmospheric River

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts ahead of the weekend storm, with the biggest rainfall amounts expected on Sunday into Monday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After several rounds of rainfall this week, the Bay Area now braces for an atmospheric river expected to enter the region early Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts ahead of the weekend storm, with the biggest rainfall amounts expected on Sunday into Monday. The atmospheric river could bring up to 9 inches of rain to some elevated parts of the region, weather officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The major weather system this weekend will also bring major waves along the coast, with swells as high as 20 to 30 feet coming starting Sunday and peaking Monday into Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Wind Advisory for Entire Bay Area on Sunday

Sunday's wind advisory will start early morning in the North Bay and work its way to the other portions of the Bay Area. Here's a breakdown from the National Weather Service, which reports occasional gusts will reach 35 to 45 mph with the potential to hit up to 60 mph at some of the windiest areas:

  • 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the North Bay
  • 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. in San Francisco, East Bay, and South Bay
  • 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Monterey and San Benito counties

Flash Flood Watch for Parts of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Bay Area on Sunday. The flash flood watch is primarily for fire burn zones, small creeks and streams.

Street drains that have not been cleaned up or are clogged up can also trigger street flooding in some areas, weather experts said.

Here's a look at the timing of Sunday's flash flood watch:

  • 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. North Bay
  • 1 to 11 p.m. Santa Cruz Mountains
  • 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monterey County

Visit NBC Bay Area's weather page for updated forecast information.

califormia Oct 21

Fire-Scarred California Braces for More Storms, Flash Floods

california drought Oct 21

Explainer: What is an Atmospheric River and How Does It Affect Drought in California?

This article tagged under:

Atmospheric Riverweatherbay area weatherbay area rain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us