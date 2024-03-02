Bay Area doctor treating patients in Gaza, hoping for ceasefire

President Joe Biden announced Friday that the U.S. will drop food aid into the Gaza Strip. He also reiterated that the U.S. Is trying to push for an immediate ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to allow more aid into Gaza.

Bay Area ER doctor Mohammad Subeh is also hoping for a ceasefire as he is currently treating patients in Gaza.

Subeh has been sending daily updates from Gaza to his family in the Bay Area. They then post them to his social media account for others to see. He left last month on a five-week mission.

“We’re hoping for a ceasefire, today, plumes of smoke all around the hospital. Earlier in the day, saw many trauma patients. We’re really hoping things settle down,” Subeh said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At home in the Bay Area, Subeh’s wife Naiema Din takes care of their children, Ahmad and Magid. She supported Subeh’s decision to go to Gaza.

“At the end of the day, when you are seeing the people suffering, you want to go and help. And Mohammad, being an ER doctor, it was like that’s how he could do it,” she said.

Jocelyn Moran has the full report in the video above.