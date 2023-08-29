Bay Area fire tracker: I-280 grass fire, Hwy. 4 brush fire

Several fires have been reported in the Bay Area.

Here's a look at fire-related incidents we are tracking:

Cal Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 29, was responding to a blaze in the area of northbound Interstate 280 and Edgewood Road in Redwood City.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRECZU/status/1696645525322244190

Firefighters in the East Bay on Tuesday, Aug. 29, were responding to a grass fire on Highway 4.

The blaze, which firefighters were calling the Sawmill Fire, was burning on the eastbound side of the highway and near Cumming Skyway.

Crockett fire responding to a vegetation fire at EB Highway 4, near Cummings Skyway. #SawmillFire pic.twitter.com/nLtJkRRdcd — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) August 29, 2023

A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service now includes parts of the North Bay.

The warning, which includes the interior North Bay mountains, will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Red Flag Warning in Northern California (NWS)