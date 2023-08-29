Bay Area fire tracker: I-280 grass fire, Hwy. 4 brush fire

Several fires have been reported in the Bay Area.
Here's a look at fire-related incidents we are tracking:
Fire reported on I-280 in Redwood City
Cal Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 29, was responding to a blaze in the area of northbound Interstate 280 and Edgewood Road in Redwood City.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Brush fire reported on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
Firefighters in the East Bay on Tuesday, Aug. 29, were responding to a grass fire on Highway 4.
The blaze, which firefighters were calling the Sawmill Fire, was burning on the eastbound side of the highway and near Cumming Skyway.
Red Flag Warning extends into parts of North Bay
A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service now includes parts of the North Bay.
The warning, which includes the interior North Bay mountains, will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.