San Jose

Bay Area firefighters ‘Fill the Boot' for Maui fire victims

By Rosa Del Duca

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters from nearly a dozen departments across the South Bay teamed up for a special fundraiser Saturday to support those devastated by the fires in Hawaii.

The event was called “Fill the Boot for Maui,” and was structured after other “fill the boot” drives where firefighters hold out a fire boot for donations.

This weekend firefighters from Gilroy, San Jose, Santa Clara city, Santa Clara county, Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Moffett, and Cal Fire gathered at the Gilroy Outlets, Santana Row in San Jose and the Stanford Shopping Center. The effort ran from 10 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Hawaiian Fire Foundation.

This article tagged under:

San Josemaui wildfires
