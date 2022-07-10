Coastal Areas May See Flooding This Week From King Tide

Warmer temperatures inland and a king tide that may cause flooding near the coast are on the way, Sunday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal areas will reach the 70s and 80s, with the interior of the Bay Area getting into the 90s and low 100s this week. Coastal areas should also be on the lookout for higher-than-normal tides that could result in "nuisance flooding," especially at night, the NWS tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The NWS warns that people going to narrow beaches and coves could lose access to entry and exit pathways.

Expect warmer weather inland for Monday. Vianey Arana is tracking your microclimate forecast.