King Tides

Coastal Areas May See Flooding This Week From King Tide

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warmer temperatures inland and a king tide that may cause flooding near the coast are on the way, Sunday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal areas will reach the 70s and 80s, with the interior of the Bay Area getting into the 90s and low 100s this week. Coastal areas should also be on the lookout for higher-than-normal tides that could result in "nuisance flooding," especially at night, the NWS tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The NWS warns that people going to narrow beaches and coves could lose access to entry and exit pathways.

Expect warmer weather inland for Monday. Vianey Arana is tracking your microclimate forecast.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

King Tidesbay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us