Cal Fire reminds public to be cautious as dry, hot weather continues

It may be a touch cooler outside, but nearly the entire Bay Area is still under a heat advisory this week and fire danger remains very high.

Firefighters across the region are urging people to be responsible.

"We want to remind the public to be cautious out there," Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Torres said. "Ninety-five percent of our fires statewide are caused by humans. We just want to remind everyone to be cautious."

Cal Fire said the recent heat wave has made the conditions even drier. Simple acts like mowing and weed eating could lead to disaster.

On Saturday, a Sonoma County man was arrested for sparking a fire with his lawnmower.

"Be very cautious out there this week and always moving forward throughout summer in California," Torres said. "We want to remind people to mow early in the morning. Do not park your car if you’re having car problems off into the grass off the freeway. Be fire cautious always."

Faced with so many fires across the state, Cal Fire said the early and active fire season shows no signs of slowing down.

"Every day there’s a new fire throughout California that we’re attacking and fighting fire aggressively," Torres said. "Humidities are low, winds are high, our temperatures are high. It’s just the perfect recipe for fires."