Bay Area heat spell especially challenging for unhoused population

The hot temperatures baking the Bay Area this week can be dangerous, even life-threatening, especially for the unhoused community.

In Concord, the temperature jumped past 90 degrees at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, forcing unhoused people to find any relief they could.

"Lots of ice cream, lots of water, trying to find a public pool," Imani Shelton said.

Shelton describes himself as "houseless instead of homeless." There's a growing number of people in the same position.

New numbers from a January count show that on any given night there are 2,843 people experiencing homelessness in Contra Costa County, up 19.8% from last year.

"While disappointing, I don’t think it shocked anyone," Contra Costa Health's Health, Housing and Homeless Services Director Christy Saxton said.

Saxton said low vacancy rates and a lack of affordable housing play a role.

There are some bright spots in the report, including a decrease in unsheltered homelessness in the city of Concord.

"I attribute this a lot to our city’s policy of supporting and expanding core outreach as well as supporting local community outfits," Mayor Edi Birsan said.

Birsan said on hot days like Wednesday, emergency service personnel are on the lookout for anyone showing signs of heat-related illness.

"I stay with swimming trunks underneath in case I want to play basketball or go swimming," Shelton said.

Shelton said some of the unhoused people he knows try to identify friendly businesses as temperatures rise just to find a place to cool down.

He wants people to remember how challenging the heat can be for those who don’t have a shower or air conditioning to turn to.