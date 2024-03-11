Bay Area Housing

Here's how much income you'll need to comfortably own a San Jose home. Hint: It's a lot

By Kristofer Noceda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anyone looking to own a home in San Jose will need to earn an income of $454,296 to comfortably afford a mortgage, according to a new Zillow analysis.

The report further confirms what many locals already know: Bay Area housing is expensive, really expensive.

In San Francisco, an income of $339,864 is needed to comfortably afford a mortgage in the city, according to Zillow.

The real estate marketplace company in its analysis found the income needed to comfortably afford a home is up 80% since 2020, while median income has risen 23% in that time.

Zillow in its report also provided the amount of years it would take for one to save a 10% down payment -- 18.8 years in San Jose and 16 years in San Francisco.

While San Jose and San Francisco were the most expensive areas in Zillow's analysis, Pittsburgh at $58,232 and Memphis at $69,976 featured the lowest incomes needed to comfortably afford mortgage in those respective markets.

View Zillow's report on the income buyers need in today's housing market.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area HousingMaking It in the Bay
