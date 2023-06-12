Hello, Summer! It's time for our yearly roundup of Fourth of July events taking place around the San Francisco Bay Area. Below is what we've compiled so far, listed in alphabetical order by city. If you have others you'd like to see on this list, tweet us at @nbcbayarea your suggestions.
Alameda: 4th of July aboard the USS Hornet
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Enjoy BBQ food, drinks and music on the flight deck. The ship's island will be open for free tours.
- uss-hornet.org
Alameda: 4th of July run
- 9 a.m.
- A 5K run through Alameda starting just before the city's 4th of July parade. The run benefits the Midway Shelter for Women and children.
- runsignup.com
Alameda: 4th of July parade
- 10 a.m.
- Attendees should arrive early to cheer on the runners in the Alameda 5K run preceding the parade.
- alamedaca.gov
Concord: 4th of July Concord festivities
- 8 a.m. - Stars and Stripes kids fun run at Todos Santos Plaza
- 10 a.m. - Independence Day parade starts at Todos Santos Plaza
- 4 p.m. - Festival gates open at Mt. Diablo High School
- 9 p.m. - Fireworks start at Mt. Diablo High School
- concordjuly4th.com
Danville: Kiwanis-Danville 4th of July parade
- 9 a.m.
- Along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Valley Boulevard
- srvkiwanis.org/parade
Foster City: Fourth of July celebration
- 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
- Games, food, entertainment, a dog and family parade, all culminating in an evening of firework at Leo J. Ryan Park.
- fostercity.org
Fremont: 4th of July Parade
- 10 a.m.
- This year's theme is "Happiness Is..."
- Parade begins near intersection of Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson.
- fremont4th.org
Healdsburg: 4th of July kids parade and duck dash
- 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Live music, lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the plaza.
- Event takes place in downtown Healdsburg Plaza
- healdsburg.gov
Healdsburg: Independence Day fireworks
- Expected to start between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
- Spectator viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary (565 Sanns Lane)
- healdsburg.gov
Livermore: "Salute to the 4th of July" community fireworks show
- 4 p.m. at Robertson Park (3200 Robertson Park Road)
- 9:30 p.m. fireworks display
- livermoredowntown.org
Los Altos: 12th annual 4th of July parade
- 9:30 a.m.
- Parade will start at Town Hall
- losalthoshills.ca.gov
Moraga: 4th of July celebration
- 11 a.m. dog parade
- Afternoon family activities, community booths, food and drink, and inflatable jumpies
- 9:30 p.m. fireworks at Moraga Commons Park
- moraga.ca.us
Morgan Hill: Freedom Fest
- Events throughout the day and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
- Events include Patriotic Sing, Downtown Family Street Dance, Freedom Run, Parade, Car Cruise n’ Show and a spectacular fireworks and entertainment show.
- morganhillfreedomfest.com
Mountain View: 4th of July fireworks spectacular with the San Francisco Symphony
- Celebration held at the Shoreline Amphitheater
- Parking lots open at 4 p.m., doors at 5 p.m.
- Free and discounted tickets available to Mountain View residents.
- mountainview.gov
Napa: 4th of July parade
- 10 a.m. parade
- Parade begins at Second and School streets.
- napa4thofjulyparade.com
Petaluma: 4th of July fireworks
- Fireworks at dusk will launch from the Petaluma Fairgrounds (closed to the public)
- Viewing map will be released soon on "hot spots" residents can watch the display
- cityofpetaluma.org
Pleasant Hill: Celebrating the 4th of July
- Events throughout the day; 9:30 a.m. parade, 8:45 p.m. fireworks show
- The viewing party for fireworks returns to College Park and fields open at 6:30 p.m.
- $4 per person suggested donation
- phjuly4.com
San Francisco: 4th of July fireworks
- 9:30 p.m.
- The fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the bay. Head to Fisherman's Wharf for some great viewing.
- fishermanswharf.org
San Jose: Discovery Meadow fireworks
- 9:30 p.m. fireworks
- The annual fireworks show from the San Jose Rotary returns this year to Discovery Meadow.
- sjrotary.org
San Jose: Rose, White and Blue parade
- 9:45 a.m. to 12 noon
- Parade, entertainment, food and more. Historic celebration of diversity, public spirit, and the community's floral/agricultural heritage.
- rwbsj.org
Santa Clara: Great America 4th of July celebration
- 9 p.m. fireworks
- Fireworks display over the Flight Deck rollercoaster. Best viewing spots are on the midway plaza in front of Flight Deck or in the Redwood Amphitheater.
- cagreatamerica.com