Hello, Summer! It's time for our yearly roundup of Fourth of July events taking place around the San Francisco Bay Area. Below is what we've compiled so far, listed in alphabetical order by city. If you have others you'd like to see on this list, tweet us at @nbcbayarea your suggestions.

10 a.m.

Attendees should arrive early to cheer on the runners in the Alameda 5K run preceding the parade.

alamedaca.gov

8 a.m. - Stars and Stripes kids fun run at Todos Santos Plaza

10 a.m. - Independence Day parade starts at Todos Santos Plaza

4 p.m. - Festival gates open at Mt. Diablo High School

9 p.m. - Fireworks start at Mt. Diablo High School

concordjuly4th.com

9 a.m.

Along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Valley Boulevard

srvkiwanis.org/parade

9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Games, food, entertainment, a dog and family parade, all culminating in an evening of firework at Leo J. Ryan Park.

fostercity.org

10 a.m.

This year's theme is "Happiness Is..."

Parade begins near intersection of Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson.

fremont4th.org

10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live music, lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the plaza.

Event takes place in downtown Healdsburg Plaza

healdsburg.gov

Expected to start between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Spectator viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary (565 Sanns Lane)

healdsburg.gov

4 p.m. at Robertson Park (3200 Robertson Park Road)

9:30 p.m. fireworks display

livermoredowntown.org

9:30 a.m.

Parade will start at Town Hall

losalthoshills.ca.gov

11 a.m. dog parade

Afternoon family activities, community booths, food and drink, and inflatable jumpies

9:30 p.m. fireworks at Moraga Commons Park

moraga.ca.us



Events throughout the day and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Events include Patriotic Sing, Downtown Family Street Dance, Freedom Run, Parade, Car Cruise n’ Show and a spectacular fireworks and entertainment show.

morganhillfreedomfest.com

Celebration held at the Shoreline Amphitheater

Parking lots open at 4 p.m., doors at 5 p.m.

Free and discounted tickets available to Mountain View residents.

mountainview.gov

10 a.m. parade

Parade begins at Second and School streets.

napa4thofjulyparade.com

Fireworks at dusk will launch from the Petaluma Fairgrounds (closed to the public)

Viewing map will be released soon on "hot spots" residents can watch the display

cityofpetaluma.org

Events throughout the day; 9:30 a.m. parade, 8:45 p.m. fireworks show

The viewing party for fireworks returns to College Park and fields open at 6:30 p.m.

$4 per person suggested donation

phjuly4.com

9:30 p.m.

The fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the bay. Head to Fisherman's Wharf for some great viewing.

fishermanswharf.org

9:30 p.m. fireworks

The annual fireworks show from the San Jose Rotary returns this year to Discovery Meadow.

sjrotary.org

9:45 a.m. to 12 noon

Parade, entertainment, food and more. Historic celebration of diversity, public spirit, and the community's floral/agricultural heritage.

rwbsj.org