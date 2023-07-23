San Francisco

Bay Area mother creates line of Asian-American dolls

The dolls will be available online at the start of August

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area mother launched a line of Asian dolls in San Francisco Sunday to fill a gap on the toy shelf. 

Elenor Mak said the idea for the company came to her last year when her daughter wanted a new doll, but couldn’t find any that looked like her. 

So Mak created a company called Jilly Bing to create a line of dolls that resemble real Asian-American children. Jilly is derived from the name of Mak’s daughter, Jillian, while bing comes from the Mandarin word for cookie. 

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Celebrating the historical art of lion dance in San Francisco's Chinatown

art Jul 20

Go down the rabbit hole at San Francisco's Gregangelo Museum

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At the San Francisco launch party today, Mak described excitement from the children in attendance. 

“She just gasped in delight,” Mak said. “She’s like ‘Jilly, that’s me. she looks like me.’ She pointed at the doll’s black eyes, black hair. She says ‘Black, like me, like Jilly. She looks like me.’ She hugged the doll so hard.”

The company said it has already received nearly 1,000 pre-orders from people around the country. 

The dolls will be available online starting on August 1.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us