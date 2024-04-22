Bay Area synagogues and temples increasing security during Passover

The Jewish holiday of Passover has just begun, and the director of the FBI says federal law enforcement is on alert for any potential threats due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

At Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland, they beefed up security for a community family Seder.

“The main step that we've taken to boost security has been the hiring extra guards. We used to have guards during services now we have guards almost anytime when there's people in the building,” Rabbi Mark Bloom said.

He said this passover, his congregation added security cameras and secured windows and doors. And the temple just received a state grant to do even more.

“The things that are coming are upgraded doors, upgraded windows and glass that is bullet-resistant or even bullet proof,” he said.

Synagogues and temples across the Bay Area have been increasing security since Hamas launched a rocket attack on Israel October 7.

Since then, the FBI says the number of anti-Jewish hate crime investigations in the U.S. has tripled. And the bureau is particularly concerned lone actors could target gatherings during Passover.

Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos will hold a community Seder Tuesday for 150 members, and they will have security on site.

“We take security very seriously and have protocols in place, including security guards and other measures, at both our large holiday events and regular services,” Shanda Witkin, executive director of Shir Hadash, said.

In San Francisco, congregation Emanu-El has added more security cameras and guards and even uses metal detectors.

Security is just one of the concerns weighing heavily on the Jewish community as they move into the holiday.

“This Passover is very much muted. It's a celebration but it's a little bit quieter than usual because of course, we have Jewish people, Israelis, who are held hostage by Hamas,” Bloom said.