Rain continued to fall in the Bay Area Friday morning, causing flooding on some roadways.

In San Francisco, the Geneva Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 280 was inundated with water.

In nearby Daly City, some lanes of southbound I-280 at Serramonte Boulevard were flooded.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.