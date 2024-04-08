'This was the last straw': Bay Area residents fed up with sideshows

A series of illegal sideshows took over Bay Area roadways this past weekend, including one that brought traffic on the Bay Bridge to a halt.

When the smoke cleared, multiple people were arrested, and least one person was seriously injured.

Zach, an Oakland resident, woke up at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to at least 100 cars outside his window.

"This was the last straw," he said. "This was the loudest and most obnoxious of all of them that we've ever had."

Sideshows at the intersection of Alma Place and Excelsior Avenue in Oakland are an issue Zach says he and his family have been dealing with on a monthly basis."

"We thought this was a very nice and quiet and safe neighborhood," he said. "Sideshows are very scary. Just huge number of people showing up, very loud sounds, sometimes fireworks. We have seen a car ignited right here at this intersection."

The early Sunday morning sideshow was just one of many throughout the Bay Area, leaving trash and tire marks behind and frustrating residents like Dedie Stevenson-Bailey.

"We are in the west, but we are not in the Wild West," she said. "It definitely feels like the Wild West, unfortunately."

After police eventually broke up the first Oakland sideshow and drivers left Stevenson-Bailey's neighborhood, the group headed to the Bay Bridge. Drivers proceeded to stop traffic on westbound Interstate 80 for about 20 minutes before the California Highway Patrol detained two minors and arrested two adults.

Officers said the sideshows are outright dangerous for everyone.

"Our main concern is the safety of the public," CHP Officer Mark Andrews said. "We would ask that those who are considering or actually engaging in these activities would think twice before they do so."

Officers also broke up sideshows earlier in the evening in Menlo Park, near Stanford and in Mountain View, where a woman reportedly broke her ankle after being hit by a car.

Residents back in Oakland said they are fed up after watching police disperse the crowd without any citations. They’ve paid for their own cameras, collected more than 100 license plate numbers and submitted a police report. They want the city to do more.

"That is not enough," Zach said. "Catch whoever the last person is that's in front of your cop car, give them a ticket, and if you do that enough times, it will just be too expensive for them to take the risk."